Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 453.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,769,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

