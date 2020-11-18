Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Olin worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.