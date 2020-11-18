Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,673 shares of company stock worth $7,625,160. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average of $342.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

