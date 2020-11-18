Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colfax by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 183,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colfax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Colfax by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

