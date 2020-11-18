Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in General Motors by 706.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE GM opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

