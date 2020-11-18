Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

