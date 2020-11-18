Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Hexcel worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 455.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22,848.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 415,837 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

