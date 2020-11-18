Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.94 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

