Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.69 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,625,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,458,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 210,049.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 195,346 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 982.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IBB opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

