Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $426.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $427.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.