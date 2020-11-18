Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $228,460.00. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $365,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,506. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

