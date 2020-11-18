Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Evolent Health worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

