Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,498 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

NYSE:CPT opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.