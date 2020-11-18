Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 179 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

