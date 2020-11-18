Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.