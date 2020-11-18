Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

