Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,120 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in News by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.