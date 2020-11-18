Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,600 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

