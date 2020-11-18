Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 551.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,760 shares of company stock worth $45,648,472 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

