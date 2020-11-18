Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

