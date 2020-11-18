Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.