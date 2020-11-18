Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Up 288.0% in October

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gemini Group Global stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Gemini Group Global has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Gemini Group Global alerts:

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.