General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

NYSE GE opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

