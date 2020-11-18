Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GNFT opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $22.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genfit by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

