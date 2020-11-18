Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE GKOS opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Glaukos by 26.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 356,018 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

