Global Master Fund Lp Logos Purchases 126,667 Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Master Fund Lp Logos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

