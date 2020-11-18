Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,492,211. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

