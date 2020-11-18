Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.01. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,818,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,402,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,753 shares of company stock valued at $688,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

