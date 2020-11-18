GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT Lowered to $3.50

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth $61,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

