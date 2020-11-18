GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.19 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695 in the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

