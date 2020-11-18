GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 319,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 302,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

