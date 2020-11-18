GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

