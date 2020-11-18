GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

