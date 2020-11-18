GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 32,351 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,351 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 150,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,650,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,634 shares of company stock worth $18,318,899. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 0.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

