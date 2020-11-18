GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,797 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Endava by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469,383 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 46.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 381,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Endava by 100.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Endava by 92.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

