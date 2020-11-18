GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 21,872 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of CorePoint Lodging worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 25.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

