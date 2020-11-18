GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 59,714 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $394.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

