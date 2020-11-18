GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 125,830 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.88.

ORBC opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.