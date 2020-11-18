GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 19,700 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

AXTA opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

