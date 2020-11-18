GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 97.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.26.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,064,300 shares of company stock valued at $496,567,183. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

