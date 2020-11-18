GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $424,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

