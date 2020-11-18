GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $430,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,020 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

