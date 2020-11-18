GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $438,000 in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

