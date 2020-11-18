GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $442,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of SRPT opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

