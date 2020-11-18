GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

