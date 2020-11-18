GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $514.43 million, a P/E ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

