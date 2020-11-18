GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 5,995 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,600 shares of company stock worth $8,247,966. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of FOXF opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

