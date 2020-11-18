GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,925 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

