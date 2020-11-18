GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $422,000 Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.60% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 859,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

