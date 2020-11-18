GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $443,000 Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $607.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

